Vijay Babu Rape Case: SC Refuses To Cancel Anticipatory Bail But Allows Agencies To Interrogate Actor

In a big development in the sexual assault case, Supreme Court has refused to cancel anticipatory bail which was granted to Malayalam actor Vijay Babu by the Kerala High Court. Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the top court also opened doors for the investigation agencies to interrogate the actor. Supreme Court made it clear that Vijay Babu can be questioned by the agencies post 3rd July too. It also asked Vijay Babu not to post anything on social media platforms against the victim.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a case was registered against Vijay Babu on April 22 alleging he raped somebody. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Earlier this month, Kerala high Court granted anticipatory bail to the actor. However, the order was then challenged by the complainant arguing that each day he spends outside custody, it poses a threat to her and other witnesses in the case. The High Court had asked Vijay Babu to surrender on June 27 and had also allowed the Kerala police to interrogate him till July 3.

Last month, Vijay Babu was also removed from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) over rape charges. Back then, AMMA issued a statement and mentioned that the actor had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from the committee in light of the allegations levelled against him. “Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.