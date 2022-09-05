Vijay Babu Unveils His First Look From Rejin S Babu’s Pendulum

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Pendulum was unveiled on September 1. Vijay Babu shared the film’s poster on Facebook, in which he is seen seated in front of a giant clock. In the poster, the Keedam star sports an intense look as he stares right into the lens. Along with dropping the poster of Pendulum on Facebook, he wrote “The first look of my movie pendulum, directed by Rejin S Babu. Coming soon."

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0rQaDfhJCHqEuEmxEVwiKsUfRkc4bUryJkddo1UpSSc5avHSvC51hiLLbn9ET6D6vl&id=100044568033564&sfnsn=wiwspwa

Advertisement

Within a few hours of its release, the poster went viral on social media. Netizens also started speculating about the genre of the Malayalam movie in the comment section of the post. Several fans wished the actor luck with the movie, as well as his career. One user wrote “All the best and good luck for your career". Another commented, “I am waiting for this movie." Overall, fans expressed their excitement about the film’s release.

Later, the first look poster of Pendulum was shared by renowned actors, including Suresh Gopi, Tovino Thomas, Narain and Ramesh Pisharody.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Pendulum is a highly anticipated Malayalam language thriller film. It is directed by Rejin S Babu. The Vijay Babu-starrer is bankrolled by Danish KA, Lisha Joseph and Binoj Villya, under the banners of Let On Cinemas and Global Group of Companies.

The movie deals with the subject of a time loop and lucid dreaming. While other Malayalam filmmakers are showing hesitation to experiment with unexplored genres, this Rejin S Babu directorial has given hope to the Malayalam film industry, as well as the audience, with its unique concept.

Advertisement

Apart from Vijay Babu, Pendulum also stars Anumol, Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, Devaki Rajendran and Prakash Bare in prominent roles. The makers will officially announce the film’s release date soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here