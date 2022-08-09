Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday Announce Chit Chat Show on Twitter

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda have made the fans excited again. The actors, who will next be seen in the much-anticipated movie Liger, are taking the promotions a notch higher with each passing day. The film has already become the talk of the town and now the new announcement made by the co-stars has thrilled the social media users.

Taking to their respective Twitter accounts, both the actors dropped the good news that they would be “taking over Twitter movies" soon enough. Twitter Movies is an account that posts daily updates on various films. Now, Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda have collaborated to feature on this platform and take up all the burning questions the fans have.

Greeting the users, the Arjun Reddy actor said, “My loves on Twitter. We are taking over Twitter Movies very soon to answer your questions. Punch them here with #AskLiger."

The promo of their upcoming chit-chat show featured Ananya and her co-star Vijay Devarakonda. Vijay, dressed in a classic black tee addressed the fans with a “Namaste" urging viewers and fans to send all their queries in the format of #AskLiger. Ananya decked up in a checkered shirt concluded by saying, “see you soon."

The recent video has grabbed all the attention of fans who are bubbling with curiosity to watch their favourite stars answer their questions. While some users have expressed their happiness over the upcoming show, a few have failed to contain their excitement and have already begun asking questions related to Liger and Vijay’s life.

Ananya and Vijay’s Liger has created a buzz among people. Vijay’s semi-nude look in the film poster, holding just a bouquet of roses has earned him a lot of attention from fans. Furthermore, the release of Liger’s first song, Akdi Pakdi has also been declared as a foot-tapping number.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is Ananya Panday’s first pan-Indian film. It is slated to hit the silver screens on August 25 this year.

