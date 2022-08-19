Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Pay Tribute to Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Telugu superstar Vijaya Devarakonda and Bollywwod actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film ‘Liger’, paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday. Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor. Puneeth died of a sudden cardiac arrest in October 2021, at the age of 46, leaving legions of fans shocked and heartbroken.

The pictures of Vijaya and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media. Later on Friday, the actors were to promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru. Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee are also expected to join them for the promotion.

Advertisement

‘Liger’ will release on August 25. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the actor has now confirmed its sequel too. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Vijay was asked if there will be Liger 2 as well. To this, the actor said, “There will be most probably, yeah."

Well, this is surely a piece of exciting news for all Vijay Deverakonda fans. Meanwhile, in the same interview, Deverakonda also talked about his relationship with Karan Johar who is jointly producing Liger.

“I respect him a lot. He is the one who got Baahubali to India. Because he was there, they were able to release it in that wide range. Today I am able to reach out to him with a script and say, ‘Karan sir we want to make this for India, please help’. He liked it and he likes me. Right from Arjun Reddy, he has been very warm with me. He has given us an opportnity to fulfill a dream of ours. I am from Hyderabad, Puri sir is from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t ask us anything. He liked the script, we needed a platform, we needed someone to help us and he did that for us," the actor added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here