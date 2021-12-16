Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Much-awaited Liger to Release Worldwide on This Date

The makers of ‘Liger’ have announced the release date for the long-pending and highly anticipated film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The sports drama will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022, in multiple languages. The makers have also announced that the first glimpse of Liger will be released on December 31.

The sports-based film directed by Puri Jagannadh is jointly bankrolled by producers Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehra, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connect.

Charmme Kaur and Karan Johan announced the worldwide release date of Liger on social media.

Advertisement

Deverakonda also shared the poster announcing the release date of the film, saying, “A long journey culminates in Two very important dates."

Deverakonda will be portraying the character of a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in Liger, while Ananya will be playing his love interest. The movie will mark Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and he had undergone rigorous training under the guidance of experts to play the role with authenticity. The film is also marking Ananya’s Telugu debut. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and it will be dubbed in other languages.

Advertisement

The movie also features a special appearance from boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Liger was supposed to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 9, 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the film’s production and release were delayed. Recently, the makers filmed some important sequences with Mike Tyson in the US.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.