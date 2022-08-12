Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Payments For Liger Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as a popular choice for prominent filmmakers across the country. The South star a has cultivated a huge fan base with his terrific performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Mahanati. Currently, he is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film Liger.

The sports drama stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. This big-budget venture also features boxing legend Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Liger has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, and it has been trending on Twitter for the last couple of weeks. Now, reports about the remuneration of the Liger cast have surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has charged Rs 35 crore for his role in Liger. At the same time, lead actress, Ananya Panday has been paid Rs 3 crore. While the remuneration of Mike Tyson hasn’t been disclosed, it is likely that the boxing legend was paid a lot of money for his special appearance in Liger. Reports also suggest that Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan have charged around Rs 1 crore each for their roles in the film.

Meanwhile, trade analysts are predicting that Liger will fare well at the box office on a pan-India level due to the star power of Vijay Deverakonda. The 33-year-old actor is currently busy promoting the film across the country. A few days ago, Deverakonda was seen promoting Liger in Bihar. Later, he also shared a delightful Instagram Reel from his trip to the state.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will hit the big screen on August 25 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

