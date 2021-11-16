Vijay Deverakonda and Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Come Face to Face As Liger Shoot Begins in the US

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson recently joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the project, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle, much to the excitement of fans. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will see Vijay in the role of a kickboxer with a stutter. The Telugu star, who attained pan-India fame with Arjun Reddy (2017), will make his foray into Bollywood with Liger.

The team Liger is currently in the United States for an intense action schedule with the boxing legend, who is playing a cameo in the film. Announcing the news of the US schedule, the makers shared an epic photo of Vijay and Mike smiling with only their half faces visible.

Advertisement

Vijay also shared the photo and wrote: “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special… #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson

Sharing his excitement about working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Vijay recently told us, “Having Mike Tyson on board is like a dream come true. He was exactly what we needed for this particular role in the film. When we narrated the film and sent him the script, he was really excited and he got on board. I’m really looking forward to shooting with him. We have to shoot with him in the US and we are just waiting for our permission to make the journey there and shoot with Tyson. I love that man. He is as real as it gets. It’ll be an honour to even get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, punched by Mr. Mike Tyson."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.