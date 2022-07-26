Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur Enjoy Champagne to Celebrate Liger Trailer Success, See Pic

Vijay Deverakonda has been ruling the hearts of many because of his most anticipated film Liger. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer recently and it has not only left movie buffs in awe but also garnered praise from the critics. As the trailer of the flick has been receiving a good response from the audience, the Arjun Reddy actor and Liger producer Charmme Kaur celebrated the achievement with champagne.

Taking to Instagram, the actress-turned-producer shared a picture of herself enjoying the evening with Vijay. Charmme and Vijay gave whole-hearty smiles as they posed for the camera. The duo can be seen enjoying a flute of champagne. Vijay, who is known for his simplicity in the industry, donned a causal pink tee. Charmee opted for black attire with golden embellish.

The caption of the photo read: “Celebrating the success for the trailer of the year, Liger. Much more excitement ahead, stay tuned guys!”

Take a look at the post here:

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, who is playing the protagonist in the sports drama flick, the movie also features Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Liger is being backed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, respectively. The cinematography for the film is captured by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the action director for the film. Liger is all set for its theatrical release on August 25, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the work front, apart from Liger, Vijay has Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu which will release on December 23, this year.

