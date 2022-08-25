Vijay Deverakonda and Niharika’s Hilarious ‘Waaat Laga Diya’ Fight Goes Viral

A video of Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and social media sensation Niharika has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, the actor-influencer duo is seen engaging in a hilarious fight. The Instagram Reels look like a video game with Vijay as Player One and Niharika as Player Two, both dressed as warriors. Along with posting the funny video, Niharike wrote, “WAAAT LAGA DIA."

Vijay and Niharika’s entry was marked with a Liger track. Following their entry, they call each other out for a furious fight. Both of them are seen pouncing on each other with crazy moves in the video. The duo then engages in a rib-tickling banter, which left netizens in splits.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time. It has garnered over 10 million views on Instagram. Thousands of users also flooded the comment section with love. Celebrities, including Sonal Devraj, Amit Shah, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikhil Taneja and Sushmita Konidela, among others, also shared their reactions to the video.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Actress Narayani Shastri expressed, “Omg, you are so so cute and I am so happy for you. Marry him hahaha." Meanwhile, one user wrote, “We need the blooper of this video as well." Another commented, “You are so damn good and he is just hot!"

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, starring Ananya Panday as the female lead, has finally been released in theatres. The promotion work of the film was carried out in full swing ahead of its release. Alongside Vijay and Ananya, this Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. The film has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger hit the big screen today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here