Vijay Deverakonda and Not Karan Johar Conceived the Idea Behind Viral Liger Poster?

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the limelight for his upcoming pan-India film Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishnan. The movie is all set to release on 25th August this year. Recently, Liger’s new poster was released on social media and it took the internet by storm. Vijay plays the role of a boxer in the film.

Because of the new poster, which shows a nude Vijay holding a red rose bouquet to cover his modesty, the film has been trending on social media since last week. As the film is co-produced by Karan Johar, when the poster was released, many users thought it was Karan Johar's idea to make the poster quirky. However, according to a recent report, the poster was made as per Vijay's choice. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “But Vijay was adamant. He wanted the first poster to be eye-catching. Vijay wants to make a splash with his Bollywood debut. He has an entire strategy worked out to promote Liger. Many trolls are blaming producer Karan Johar and director Puri Jagannadh for Vijay’s poster. But it was completely Vijay’s idea to pose in the buff for the Liger poster."

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda shared the poster on his Instagram handle and stated that Liger “took my everything": “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon #Liger.”

Fans went gaga in the comments section as one of the users commented, “The posts of Liger are going good day by day. It will be a blast, and India will be mesmerized after the release of the movie! Anyway, waiting for #Liger."

Advertisement

Ever since the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda has become a pan-India star. Even though the movie created a lot of controversies, many lauded Vijay Deverakonda’s acting and personality in the film. Lifer will also mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. He has been prepping for the film for more than a year now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.