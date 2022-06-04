Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde To Share Screen For Puri Jagannadh's JGM; Shooting Begins

Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde are all set to share the screen for the first time for ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie titled ‘JGM’. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared that the shooting for the film has already begun. He also reported that the JGM shooting will be taking place at several locations across the country, beginning in Mumbai.

“VIJAY DEVERAKONDA - POOJA HEGDE: ‘JGM’ SHOOT STARTS… Director #PuriJagannadh commences shoot of PAN-#India film #JGM, which teams #VijayDeverakonda and #PoojaHegde for the first time… The shoot will be held across multiple international locations, beginning with #Mumbai," Taran Adarsh wrote.

The makers of the movie also dropped a video welcoming Pooja Hegde on board and sharing a glimpse of the work at the sets of the film.

JGM is said to be the dream project of director Puri Jagannadh who also penned its story, screenplay and dialogues. It is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally under Puri Connects and Srikara Studios Production. JGM is set to release in cinemas on August 3 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from JGM, Vijay Deverakonda will be soon seen in Liger along with Ananya Panday and Boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film will hit theatres on August 25 this year. Deverakonda also has Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his pipeline. The shooting for the film is currently underway. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Radhe Shyam along with Prabhas. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja also has Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus in her pipeline.

