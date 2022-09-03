Vijay Deverakonda Compensates Charmme Kaur After Liger Flops, Gives Up Rs 6 Crores from Salary?

The unexpected failure of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has left the makers shocked. The film, which was released in theatres on August 25, has been both a major critical and commercial failure. With a reported budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Liger, which is almost ending its theatrical run, is far from recovering its cost. With Liger turning out to be a box office disaster, it is now being reported that Vijay Deverakonda has decided to support Charmme Kaur and other co-producers of Liger.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has planned to give back a large portion of his remuneration for Liger to the producers. He plans to do so to reduce the burden of losses to the producers. He will reportedly return more than Rs 6 crore to the producers. Now, it appears that Jana Gana Mana, the next project of Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh, may be affected by the Liger box office debacle.

According to reports, the budget for Jana Gana Mana, which will also have a pan India release, has been significantly reduced. Both Vijay and Puri Jagannadh have decided to let go of their salaries for the movie. Reportedly, this decision has been taken by both to compensate for the losses caused due to the failure of Liger at the box office.

A few reports claim quoting sources that Vijay Deverakonda may take a share of the profits if Jana Gana Mana becomes successful at the box office.

Liger has received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike with criticism directed towards mediocre screenplay, predictable plot, bad performances and borderline misogyny among other things.

