Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Stayed at This Maldives Resort, Claim Reports

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to have vacationed together in the Maldives. The Instagram feed of the South actress suggests that she thoroughly enjoyed her trip to the picturesque island. While Vijay did not post any pictures from their holiday, the Liger star was spotted at the airport. Several reports claimed that the two had jetted off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway.

With this, Vijay and Rashmika have also joined the long list of Indian celebrities who went to the group of islands for a holiday in the last couple of years. Full of breathtaking scenic landscapes and tranquil beaches, the Maldives has some amazing and aesthetically pleasing resorts.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Rashmika and Vijay chose to stay at the Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives. The resort is quite popular for its stylish and luxurious villas, private swimming pools and access to a private beach. A one-night stay here costs about Rs 1.38 lakh. The prices are mentioned based on the date of stay on the official website of the resort. The price for one-night stays at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi varies based on the booking date.

As far as the celebrity couple’s romance is concerned, while fans believe that Vijay and Rashmika are in a relationship, the actors have never admitted to dating each other. However, they often appear together at the gym and airports. In the Koffee With Karan episode which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also saw Karan and Ananya dropping hints at Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here