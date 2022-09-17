Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Starrer Kushi’s Shooting Delayed

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Kushi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the female lead in the movie. The new film of the Mahanati (2018) co-stars has already completed two schedules, but it seems that the remaining shooting of the movie is getting delayed due to Samantha’s prior commitments.

The makers of the film aim to release the movie in theatres on December 23 and to meet the deadline the next schedule of the shooting should start by the second week of October. Otherwise, the release of the film is likely to be delayed.

The new romantic drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame, has already captivated the movie buffs with its sneak peeks including, stills from the sets and motion posters. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya in key roles.

Billed as a family entertainer, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As far as the technical crew goes, G Murali is in charge of cinematography, Haridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer, Prawin Pudi has been roped in to handle editing, while Jayashree Lakshminarayanan is the production designer. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili.

Other than Kushi, Samantha has a few films in the pipeline including Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam. In the mythological drama, she will be seen playing princess Shakuntala while Dev Mohan as Dushyanta.

Moreover, she also has Hindi film Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, the new-age thriller Yashoda and her first Hollywood venture Arrangements of Love.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has another pan-India movie Jana Gana Mana lined up for release.

