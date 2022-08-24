Vijay Deverakonda Charged This Whopping Amount For Liger; Know His Net Worth

The south breakthrough star, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to make a special place for himself in the hearts of the audience with impeccable performances in films including Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and many more. He is currently on a promotional spree for his much-awaited film Liger, which also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film which will hit the cinemas on August 25. Vijay known for his calm and poised demeanour has made headlines several times during the promotions. Now, several reports are doing rounds stating the Liger actor’s remunerations and his net worth.

Trader Analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today that the budget of Puri Jagannadh’s directorial was pegged at around Rs 90 crore. “Vijay Deverakonda charged somewhere between Rs 20-25 crore since it’s a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. Since Liger marks his Bollywood debut and with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on board, this seems like a solid number for a debut (Hindi) actor," he added.

The trade analyst also mentioned that he feels that if Liger becomes a blockbuster, Vijay could also increase his salary. “We can see the relationship Vijay shares with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. If Liger ends up becoming another Pushpa or RRR or KGF 2, Vijay Deverakonda could share profits with the three. Right now, they have promoted the film for 40 days across the country and it has generated great buzz," said Ramesh Bala.

He also stated that if the content of the film is decent then Liger will be the next big film. In 2019, the Taxiwala actor moved into his new home in Jubilee Hills, one of the priciest locations in Hyderabad. As per the media house, it is reported that the actor laid out Rs 15 crore to build his dream home.

The trade analyst added that apart from being an actor Vijay owns a clothing line called Rowdy. Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth stands at around Rs 39 crore in 2022, however, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Coming back to Liger, it is Vijay’s first pan-India release and his Bollywood debut. Previously, News18 had reported that Vijay’s co-star Ananya has been paid Rs 3 crore for the film while the remuneration of Mike Tyson has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishan have charged around Rs one crore each for their roles.

