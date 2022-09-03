Vijay Deverakonda Compensates Charmme Kaur After Liger Tanks; Hrithik Roshan Rejects Brahmastra 2?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Pan-India film Liger has tanked at the box office. The film, which was released in theatres on August 25, has been both a major critical and commercial failure. With a reported budget of more than Rs 100 crore, Liger, which is almost ending its theatrical run, is far from recovering its cost. With Liger turning out to be a box office disaster, it is now being reported that Vijay Deverakonda has decided to support Charmme Kaur and other co-producers of Liger.

For More: Vijay Deverakonda Compensates Charmme Kaur After Liger Flops, Gives Up Rs 6 Crores from Salary?

On World Beard Day, today, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and gave a thought to all the “hype" around men celebrating beard day. The Bigg Boss 13 star candidly expressed her views and wrote, “What’s all this hype around a beard it’s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai (What’s the problem with shaving)?" Shehnaaz’s tweet also caught the attention of actor Abhishek Bachchan. He quickly took to the micro-blogging site to convey “It is not just a beard," alongside a monochromatic poster by the Beardo company.

For More: Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Shehnaaz Gill’s Tweet On ‘Hype’ Around Beard: ‘It’s Not Just A Beard’

On Friday evening, fans of Jr NTR met disappointment when the special Brahmastra event with the Telugu superstar as the chief guest was cancelled. The event was taking place in Hyderabad with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and others flying down to the city to join Tarak. Now, a new report reveals the anticipated loss the makers could be facing because of the cancellation. According to ETimes, the special Brahmastra event’s cancellation has led to a massive loss of Rs 1.5 crore.

For More: Brahmastra Makers Lose Whopping Rs 1.50 Cr After Special Jr NTR Hyderabad Event Got Cancelled: Report

Raj Kundra shared a cryptic tweet on Saturday evening about perspectives. Shilpa Shetty’s husband emphasized different perspectives and also mentioned the words ‘media’ and ‘trial’ in the hashtag. The tweet comes almost a year after Raj was released on bail on September 20 in connection with a porn case. Sharing a video of Ganesh Virajan, taken from the top, Raj tweeted, “What you see depends not only on what you look AT, but also, on where you look FROM’ #perspective #media #trials #peace #patience #bappamorya #truth."

For More: Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Tweet About ‘Media’, ‘Trials’ Almost Year After He Got Bail In Porn Case

Hrithik Roshan has apparently turned down an offer to play a parallel lead in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2. It was earlier reported that Hrithik was offered to play Dev in the second part of Brahmastra, which will be a trilogy. However, if a new report in Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, Hrithik has rejected the offer due to scheduling conflict."

For More: Hrithik Roshan Rejects Lead Role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Part 2: Report

