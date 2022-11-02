Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Kushi Postponed, Eyeing Feb 2023 Release, Says 'Was in Love With Samantha' | Exclusive

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that the release of his upcoming film Kushi, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been postponed. Vijay, who recently made his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production Liger, revealed that the film has been pushed to next year due to a “bunch of reasons".

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The romance drama was scheduled to release in December, but Vijay has said that the filming has not yet completed.

“We have completed the 60 percent shoot of the movie. Earlier, it was supposed to release in December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," Vijay told us.

Vijay also said that he felt extremely lucky to have collaborated with Samantha on Kushi as she is a “wonderful" and an “extremely hardworking" co-star. The actor said that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college and would go to theatres to see her films on the big screen. Earlier this year, the actors were in Kashmir to shoot the movie.

Notably, Samantha recently revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Last week, the actress took to her Instagram account to share her health update with fans. While thanking everyone for “an overwhelming" response to the trailer of her upcoming film Yashoda, Samantha revealed that she’d been suffering from the serious health illness for a few months. Myositis is a rare condition that affects the muscles.

Vijay Deverakonda had also shared the newly launched trailer of Samantha’s movie, Yashoda. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in the Telugu film that revolves around a surrogacy racquet.

