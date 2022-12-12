Vijay Deverakonda's Dad 'Taking Class' of Actor in Viral Pics Amid ED Probe into Liger Funding

Vijay Deverakonda has been in news for all the wrong reasons. The Telugu actor was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in connection with the investigation into the source of funding for his bilingual film Liger. The actor was grilled for more than 12 hours by the central agency. Amid all this, the actor is slowly trying to make a proper comeback on social media. After posting a photo of him fully loaded with swag on Friday, Vijay has now shared some candid pics with his father.

Vijay, who will resume the shoot of Kushi soon, is making the most of his free time with his family in Hyderabad. On Sunday evening, the actor shared two photos of him chilling with his dad on the terrace of his bungalow. He looked uber-cool in a red t-shirt and beige shorts. “Beautiful weather. And dad taking his usual class," the actor captioned the pics.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently confirmed to News18 Showsha that the release of his upcoming film Kushi, also starring South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was postponed. Vijay revealed that Kushi was pushed to next year due to a “bunch of reasons".

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The romance drama was scheduled to release in December, but Vijay informed us that the filming was not yet completed.

Advertisement

“We have done close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to get it out by December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now," Vijay told us.

Vijay also said that he felt extremely lucky to have collaborated with Samantha on Kushi as she is a “wonderful" and an “extremely hardworking" co-star. The actor said that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college and would go to theatres to see her films on the big screen.

Advertisement

“It was a beautiful experience to be in this film. I think I was in my degree college when I saw Samantha on the big screen for the first time and I was straightaway in love with her and now to be able to do a movie and act alongside her and create some magic is a satisfying feeling and she is a great actress. So, I’m eagerly waiting to bring Kushi to the world," Vijay said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here