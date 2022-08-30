Vijay Deverakonda 'Disappointed' After Watching Liger in Theatre, 'Upset' With Negativity: Report

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly upset after watching his recently released film Liger in a theatre. The actor, who promoted Liger across India, was not very happy with the final product after he watched it at Sudarshan cinema in Hyderabad.

Liger marked Vijay’s pan-India debut and was a highly ambitious project. However, its underwhelming performance at the box office has left Vijay heartbroken, according to a report in Track Tollywood, quoted by BollywoodLife.com.

Track Tollywood stated that Vijay Deverakonda “cried" after watching Liger in Hyderabad. It seemed he was disappointed with the final product. The lukewarm response from the crowd also “dampened" his mood.

Recently, Liger producer Charmme Kaur spoke out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary situation’ at the moment. The Hindi version of Liger managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it only had limited screen count on Thursday. It had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores on Thursday.

“People have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don’t really excite them, they aren’t coming to the theatres," Charmme told Free Press Journal. “But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films - Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 - did phenomenally well, which made Rs. 150–170 crores. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation."

In association with Puri connects, Liger was produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

