Vijay Deverakonda Ditches His Car, Hops on Auto-rickshaw Ride For Liger Event In Mumbai; Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda is set to step into Bollywood with his upcoming sports drama titled Liger. The actor has been busy with the promotion of the film lately. Besides him making his debut in the industry, what is stealing seeking attention is the Arjun Reddy actor redefining the meaning of superstardom with his relatable and humble actions. He won over the internet when he wore Rs 199 chappals to the trailer launch of his maiden Hindi film Liger. After that, Vijay and Ananya were spotted travelling in economy class for the promotions of the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Now, the Dear Comrade star has once again shown that he is tantrum-free as he arrived for a recent event for Liger in an auto-rickshaw.

In a viral video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Mangalani, we see Vijay seated in an auto-rickshaw instead of his luxury car despite heavy rain. As the video progresses, Vijay can be seen getting out of an auto-rickshaw outside the sets of a popular dance reality show in Mumbai. He looked handsome as ever in a white outfit.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, his fans heaped praise on the superstar for being down to earth even after seeing the kind of success that he has. “Real hero with no attitude ….very humble n ground to earth…..," read a comment.

Several others dropped heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Speaking about the film, besides Ananya and Vijay, Liger also features Ramy Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Despande and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. However, fans are most eager to see legendary American Boxer Mike Tyson, who is making a special appearance in the much-anticipated film.

Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

