Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly holidaying in Dubai together. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, a photo of the duo from the vacay has gone viral which led to these speculations. Now the Liger actor has shared a bunch of moments from the vacay. In the comments section, while fans gushed over his look, they also teased him to ‘marry’ Rashmika.

A Fan took to the comments section and wrote, “Please marry with rashmika". “love u so much vijay anna..," read another one. One of them even joked, “rashmika be like : Photo theesindi nenu kaadu🙈😌". ‘Rashmika has taken the video," read another one.

Back in 2022, on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7, when Vijay was asked if he is dating Rashmika to which he said, “We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I’m very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows.

Recently, Rashmika also shared a couple of photos in her Instagram handle. Fans teased her too in the comments section. Both Vijay and Rashmika have never officially confirmed their dating rumours. They have linked up by the fans for a long time. Rashmika had earlier shared with News18 that she’s ‘very close’ to Vijay.

She had shared, “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The film marked Rashmika’s second outing in Bollywood after Goodbye where she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand was last seen in ‘Liger’ with Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film bombed the box office as it failed to connect with the masses. Earlier while receiving an award, the actor spoke, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

