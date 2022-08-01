Vijay Deverakonda's Fan Faints at Liger Event; Actor Forced to Leave After 'Stampede-like' Situation

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananaya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event of their upcoming movie Liger after a large crowd of fans gathered at the venue to secure their beloved stars’ glimpse, which led to the stampede-like situation. The event took place at at a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai.

Visuals from the scene showed people shoving each other, and a female fan feeling suffocated. At one point, the woman sat down on the floor after she could not breathe properly. As per a report in ETimes, Vijay and Ananya were to partake in a special activity which would have the fans in attendance all excited for their film Liger, but neither star was able to finish their special task as the fan frenzy escalated into a “full fledged stampede-like situation".

Late last night, Vijay also took to his Instagram Stories to address the same. He wrote: “Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote Liger. In the episode, Karan Johar was seen asking some questions that divided the audience. From quizzing when Vijay last had sex to asking if he would be interested in a threesome, many Twitter users said it seemed like he was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in this episode. For this, he received a lot of backlash on the internet. People even slammed Karan for being “intrusive" and being super interested in Vijay’s sex life.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.

