Vijay Deverakonda Finds 'Good Company' in Ranveer Singh At UFC 280, Shares Epic Pic

While Bollywood celebrities are attending back-to-back Diwali parties in Mumbai, actor Vijay Deverakonda is having the time of his life in Yas Island, where he attended the most exciting event in mixed martial arts, UFC 280, between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. During the match, Vijay bumped into Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh, who was also present at the event. Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Ranveer alongside a lovely caption that read, “Good Company. Great Fights. Epic Nights".

Just a few hours back, Ranveer Singh had shared the same picture on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Bad boy in the building." Seeing the bromance between the two actors, fans went gaga in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Big fan these two legends!". Another one commented, “Rowdy Boss". Someone also said, “Two favourites in one screen". Even Ranveer left a comment on Vijay’s post, which read, " epic night !"

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda’s last film Liger revolved around the theme of MMA. The pan-India spectacle that was helmed by Puri Jagannadh with Vijay as the titular lead alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy embellished with an extended cameo of American boxer Mike Tyson was a major dud at the Box Office. Vijay Deverakonda who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and went to Thailand for martial arts training.

Earlier this month, the actor had received an award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. He had addressed the poor performance of his latest release, Liger and had said that he didn’t want to attend the event but still did. The actor took home the Youth icon of South Indian cinema (male) award at the event. He had expressed, “We all have good days. We all have not so good days. We all have shi**y days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. I promise to you…may be actually I didn’t want to be here taking this award but I came here. As I speak to you, I promise to you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. Great cinema will be made. Thank you all. It’s such an honour to be here."

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana directorial, Kushi. The romantic comedy stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. It is scheduled to be released on December 23.

