Vijay Deverakonda Hikes Fee for Liger, Charges Double of What He Received for Dear Comrade: Report

Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up for his upcoming film Liger which also marks his Bollywood debut. The Arjun Reddy actor is paired opposite Ananya Panday in the film, where he plays the role of an MMA fighter. Liger will also have a cameo of boxing legend Mike Tyson. However, the latest reports suggest that the popular actor has charged a huge sum of money for the film. If a report by tracktollywood.com is anything to go by, Vijay has charged Rs 20 crore for the film. This is double the amount he had charged for his super hit film Dear Comrade.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is set to release on August 25, 2022.

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as the biggest heartthrob of the Telugu film industry. From looks to power-packed performances, Vijay ticks all the boxes of being a superstar. The actor was recently seen hitting the gym for getting in the right amount of shape for his upcoming film Liger.

The film’s shooting was cancelled due to another wave of Covid-19 Although the actor is in no mood to take it easy on the preparations for the role. He was seen in the gym recently holding an astonishingly high amount of weight. The video has been shared on Instagram by his coach. The caption was titled “Beast". The coach wrote in the video that the city is on holiday and the gym is empty. Although one man is putting in the work. He concluded by referring to Vijay as a “beast" for life.

Liger will also be the first pan India release of Vijay Deverakonda.

