Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back at Criticism over Putting Feet on Table: ‘Love of People, God Will Protect You’

Vijay Deverakonda and Liger co-star Ananya Panday have been keeping very buy these days with the promotions of the film. They have been travelling to parts of India to spread the word. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, a journalist had expressed how he is not feeling comfortable to ask him a question. To lighten the mood, Deverakonda put his feet up at the table, leaving those present in splits.

However, this has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who took it as a sign of disrespect and went on to claim that he has ‘attitude problem’ and that he is arrogant. How, Vijay Deverakonda has hit back on the trolls.

Advertisement

Taking to his Twitter, Deverakonda responded to the negative things is being said about him and wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback 🙂 And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you." See the tweet here:

Advertisement

Earlier, some netizens were appealing for the boycott of Liger and #BOycottLiger began trending on Twitter. However, Vijay’s fans were quick to act and show support. Twitterati not just called Vijay Deverakonda as a self-made star, but also extended support to Liger, the film. Some even mentioned about his philanthropy works. #ISupportLIGER began trending. One user mentioned, “He deserves love and support. He is really a great actor and we should support him #ISupportLIGER. " Another tweeted, “#BoycottLigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda is a self-made star and hardworker don’t do these type of trends ….. Let him grow bigger .. If the producer is Karan Johar .. why Vijay devarakonda should face problem please.. stop this (sic)."

Liger will hit the theatres on the 26th of August.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here