Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Should Vacate Space So That You Make Space for Others to Be Loved and Worshipped'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Liger. The film is special for many reasons, as it marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay. Not only has the Arjun Reddy actor carved an impression among fans, but he also enjoys unparalleled stardom in North and South. However, in one of his recent interactions with a media portal, the actor revealed that he feels he should step aside for others to shine.

During an interview with the media portal Galatta Plus, Vijay stated, “While I am an actor, it is important that people recognise and love you for it. Once I am done, I move on, and they move on to the next. I am sure there will be another person. There are lots of other people who come who are really good. I think I should vacate space so that you make space for others to be loved and worshipped."

Advertisement

The actor also expressed his willingness to escape from the limelight in the comforting abode of friends, family, kids and grandkids once he is done with the acting business. He shared, “I will go back to my life, hopefully chilling with some kids, grandkids, and friends. I hope they are still around and we are still playing board games over drinks. I am not fascinated by being remembered. I am very happy being forgotten. I have understood that nobody remembers."

Advertisement

Vijay further cited examples of Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna who were revered by many at one point of time but today’s generation remains oblivious to this fact. The actor said, “I have known actors who are worshipped by the country like Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna. These guys were… Rajesh Khanna, I have heard stories of him. But, me and the generation after are not aware of this or don’t care. For them, now it is about somebody else."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday as his love interest, Ronit Roy as his coach and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and went to Thailand for martial arts training. The film is slated to release on August 25.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here