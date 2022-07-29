Vijay Deverakonda in Liger's New Song 'Waat Laga Denge' is Guaranteed to Amp Up Anyone, Watch

The much awaited film of South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, ‘Liger’, is around the corner. With the promotions for the upcoming sports drama going on in full swing, the makers have amped up the excitement of the fans by releasing another song from the film.

On Friday, the adrenaline pumping number titled ‘Waat Laga Denge’ took the music lovers by surprise. The video encapsulated the spirit of a mass sports anthem as one could see Vijay Deverakonda embark on a path-breaking journey of becoming an accomplished MMA fighter as he crosses all the hurdles ahead of him. The fast-paced song is embellished with every element that can compel anyone to dance to the energetic beats of percussions balanced out seamlessly with a modern, electronic sound. However, the chef’s kiss is Vijay Devarakonda screaming ‘Waat Laga Denge’ and ‘We Are Indians’ with utmost passion.

The fans and audiophiles who took liking to the vibe of the song left endearing comments as soon as the upbeat number hit the floor. While one of the fans commented, “Whoever follows Puri(Jagannadh) knows that this type of massy dance number is his own signature step in his movies and Vijay D just exhales the quality of the video. Crazy song!", Another fan said, “The man always tries to do something new and extraordinary and makes his audience feel excited for every next video. Love you!". Someone also wrote, “Wow, this is Vijay Sir’s own voice! I love it." Previously, another song from the film ‘Akdi Pakdi’ became an instant upon its release.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh & shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles.

American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and went to Thailand for martial arts training

The film is slated to release on August 25.

