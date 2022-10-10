Vijay Deverakonda in Tears As He Addresses Liger Failure at SIIMA, Says 'I Didn't Want to Be Here'

Vijay Deverakonda choked back his tears as he addressed the failure of his most ambitious film ‘Liger,’ which marked his pan-India debut. At the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Vijay seemingly got emotional during his speech and revealed that he didn’t even want to attend the ceremony.

Liger, which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, opened to negative reviews on August 25, 2022. Its box office earnings were also underwhelming. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the film featured Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film.

While receiving an award at the SIIMA 2022, Vijay said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

Vijay’s emotional speech has gone viral on social media, with his fans flooding social media with heartfelt messages for the Telugu star. One fan wrote, “I can feel his pain." Another one wrote, “He will rise stronger. Always with you, Anna!"

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in a romantic comedy ‘Kushi,’ which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

