'Vijay Deverakonda Is Arrogant', Mumbai Theatre Owner Slams Liger Actor | Here's Why

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is finally in theatres. Even though it was one of the most-awaited movies of the year, looks like it has left fans disappointed. While Liger is getting mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics, a Mumbai theatre owner has also lashed out at Deverakonda, calling him arrogant.

Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview for his comments on the boycott trend. He also blamed the South superstar for negative reviews of the film after its opening day.

“Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish," the theatre owner told BollywoodLife.com.

“Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags," he added.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked about the boycott Liger trend in a recent interview, when the actor said ‘Kaun rokenge dekh lenge’. “I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us!" he had said.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda is playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Liger was targeted to be this crossbreed cinema that was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Aimed as the first pan-Indian film, Vijay Deverakonda surely misses the punch. At 140 minutes, Liger seems so long that by the end, I started feeling why did I get into this ‘Aafat.’"

