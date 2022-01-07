Vijay Deverakonda Is Back To Chilling With His Pet Storm After Liger Shoot Gets Cancelled: 'It's Another Wave'

With another wave of Covid-19 building up in India, a complete reshuffling of our lives has become mandatory again. Lots of activities are being cancelled or postponed due to the restrictions imposed by state governments. Looks like it’s time to sit back at home and chill once again. And Vijay Devarakonda is giving us weekend motivation to do the same. In his latest Instagram post, the actor is seen chilling with his pet dog Storm.

Vijay, who will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama Liger, is seen cuddling with his Siberian husky wearing a pink casual T-shirt and shorts in his favourite corner of the room. He captioned the picture, “Apparently, it’s another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home."

Vijay received this breather as a result of his film Liger’s shoot getting postponed amid the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The production team was all set to conclude the shooting with some high-octane action scenes. However, the shoot will now be rescheduled on a later date.

This is not the first time that Liger makers had to cease production due to the pandemic. Back in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had just hit India and a lockdown was announced, the movie’s unit had to halt filming.

Liger, which is in the making for the last two years now, marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Vijay stars opposite Ananya Pandey in the film. Liger also marks Vijay’s first pan-India release. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh, Liger also features renowned boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo appearance. The first glimpse was released last month. Liger is expected to release in multiple languages on August 25, 2022.

