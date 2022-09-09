Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana Shelved, Puri Jagannadh Vacated Flat? Liger's Charmme Kaur Reacts

Liger producer Charmme Kaur has strongly reacted to all the rumours that have been doing the rounds ever since Liger flopped at the box office. There were reports that Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana, was shelved after Liger’s poor performance. Later, it was reported that Puri Jagannadh was leaving his Mumbai flat after the film suffered huge loss.

Now, Charmme has put an end to all the speculations. On Thursday, she tweeted, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of … Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!"

Liger failed to impress the audience. The movie that also featured Ananya Panday in the lead role turned out to be one of this year’s biggest disappointments. Even though there was a massive buzz around the film, it failed to generate footfalls at the theatres due to negative word-of-mouth publicity. The big budget film couldn’t set the cash registers at the box office ringing.

A recent report claimed that Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh was planning to move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The rent of his home is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month and additional maintenance costs. The Gulte.com report stated Puri is contemplating vacating the place and moving to his home in Hyderabad. He has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area.

Despite the failure of Liger, the career trajectory of Vijay Deverakonda seems to be unaffected. The filming of his upcoming movie Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has almost been completed. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

