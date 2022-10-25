Vijay Deverakonda Kisses His Dog; Rashmika Mandanna Poses With Diya in Diwali Pics from Hyderabad

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Diwali in Hyderabad. Though they were not together, the duo spent the festival of lights with their respective families. Vijay lives with his parents in Hyderabad. While Rashmika, who currently stays in Mumbai, flew down to the city of Pearls to be with her family on Diwali.

On Monday, Vijay took to his Instagram account to share inside glimpses into his Diwali celebrations. He shared a perfect family photo with his mom and dad. In another post, Vijay can be seen kissing his pet dog, a Siberian husky, Storm Deverakonda. “Giving him some Diwali greetings and love," Vijay captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rashmika shared a stunning photo of herself posing with a ‘Diya’ in her hand. She looked gorgeous in a brownish kurta with her hair open. “Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, eat sweets, stay blessed, stay safe, only and only love to you this Diwali," Rashmika captioned her pic.

Vijay and Rashmika, who were said to have broken up after two years of dating, have reportedly reignited their romance. According to a recent report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. The report also suggested that the two actors had “loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart." However, Vijay and Rashmika are now very much together, according to the report.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in her Bollywood debut Goodbye. She also has Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Screw Dhela with Tiger Shroff under her belt. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger.

