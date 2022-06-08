Vijay Deverakonda Lauds Adivi Sesh's Major, Asks Fans To 'Definitely Watch It'

Adivi Sesh’s film Major has been getting a great response from both, the audience and critics ever since it has been released. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda, who primarily works in the South film industry, took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of Adivi’s film. He congratulated the whole cast and crew of the film with a heartfelt note and urged people to watch the movie. “A film filled with passion, love and sincerity. A man to look up to. A man we can all learn from. A true Idol. Definitely watch this one know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep," he wrote.

Later, Major’s producer and actor Mahesh Babu also shared the screenshot of Vijay Deverakonda’s post on his Instagram stories and thanked the actor. “Thank you @thedeverakonda! Means a ton to team #Major!" he wrote.

Just a few days back Allu Arjun also took to social media to appreciate the movie. He congratulated the entire team of Major and referred to Adivi as ‘the man of the show’. “Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart-touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart," Allu Arjun tweeted.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major honours the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and presents his dedication, courage, and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor will be soon making his Bollywood debut with Liger which also stars Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he will also be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Kushi, the shooting for which is currently underway.

