Vijay Deverakonda Likely to Team up With Harish Shankar For His Next

Vijay Deverakonda, whose much-anticipated film Liger, tanked at the box office, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Kushi. The Arjun Reddy star may also collaborate with Chirutha director Harish Shankar for an action entertainer next. According to reports, a meeting between Vijay Deverakonda and Harish Shankar will be held soon. A few reports also suggest that Yevadu producer Dil Raju has arranged a meeting between Vijay and Harish. This has evinced the possibility of Dil Raju bankrolling the film under his banner.

Sources close to Vijay Deverakonda have revealed that Harish Shankar has already narrated the film’s script to the actor. However, Vijay is yet to make a decision and quote his fees for the untitled film.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Puri Jaggnath’s Jana Gana Mana, featuring Vijay in the lead role, will soon go on floors. However, no date has been officially announced by the makers. Sources close to the film suggest that its shooting may be kicked off towards the end of September. With this, Vijay Deverakonda has three movies in his kitty – Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana, Jana Gana Mana with Liger director Puri Jagannath and an untitled action entertainer with Harish Shankar.

Despite the failure of Liger, the career trajectory of Vijay Deverakonda seems to be unaffected. The filming of his upcoming movie Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has almost been completed. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles. Recently, the film’s motion poster was released on YouTube by Mythri Movie Makers.

A behind-the-scenes video was also shared by the Mythri Movie Makers. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda, along with the crew of Kushi, surprised Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday. The video had gone viral on social media. Kushi is tentatively slated to release in theatres on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here