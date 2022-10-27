Vijay Deverakonda Looks Handsome As He Poses For A Stunning Picture In Dubai; Fans Are All Hearts

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved stars in the industry. The Liger actor is an avid social media user and he often drops intriguing pictures and videos from his personal and professional life to keep his fans and followers glued. On Thursday, the Dear Comrade star treated his fans to a stunning picture looking suave and we are all or it.

In the picture, Vijay is seen looking handsome as ever as he sported an off-white T-shirt and brown pants. The actor is seen seated on a wooden bench with his legs crossed and posed while looking off the camera. The actor’s full beard look and his innocent expressions have surely taken his fans breath away.

The actor didn’t put a caption with the photo, but revealed the location with the geotag. He tagged the location as Palazzo Versace Dubai. It seems the actor is spending quality time at the mesmerising location all by himself.

Check out the post here:

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. Several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons as reaction. One of the fans commented, “You look cute, sexy, and gorgeous," another comment reads, “I love you sir❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time. It was reported that the actors jetted off to the Maldives together. however, they never confirmed their relationship. Recently, actress Janhvi Kapoor spilled the beans about Vijay’s relationship status. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mili. In a recent interview, she was asked to pick three actors from the industry she would want in her ‘swayamvar.’

The actress took Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s names but changed her answer when she remembered that Kapoor is already married. While struggling to think of more actors, she told Bollywood Bubble, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married." Then she was suggested Vijay Deverakonda’s name but the actress replied, “He is practically married."

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18 earlier this month, Rashmika opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay. In an exclusive chat with us, she said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

She added, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."

