Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde to Start Shooting for Puri Jagannadh's JGM in July: Report

Director Puri Jagannadh is all set to release his film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Even before the film hit the screens, it was reported that the director has roped in the actor once again for another one of his films titled JGM (Jana Gana Mana). In this film, Vijay will be paired opposite Pooja Hegde and going by the reports, the film will go on floors this July. The makers had revealed the actor’s first looks from the film a couple of months ago. JGM is scheduled to release on August 3, 2023.

According to a report in India Today, the director has come up with interesting character arcs for Vijay and Pooja in the film.

The action drama big-ticket pan India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never-seen-before role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance. JGM will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue and direction by Jagannadh.

The action entertainer will be a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo were shooting in Kashmir lately and the makers released the first look of the actors today. In the poster, Samantha can be seen sitting in a pink saree as she turns around and looks at Vijay. He, on the other hand, can be seen flaunting a cigarette in his mouth. The end of Samantha’s saree is tied up with Vijay’s clothes. While Samatha looks prettiest in the poster, Vijay’s swag is surely unbeatable.

The film will release on December 23 this year.

Apart from these, the actor is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut Liger. Directed by Puri, the film will see him paired opposite Ananya Panday for the first time.

