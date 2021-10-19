Home » News » Movies » Vijay Deverakonda Praises Ananya Panday, Says 'She Did a Splendid Job in Liger'

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Ananya Panday, Says 'She Did a Splendid Job in Liger'

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen together for the first time in Liger
Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen together for the first time in Liger

Vijay Deverakonda, in a recent interview, heaped praises over his co-star Ananya Panday and said that she has worked hard for Liger and did a splendid job.

News18.com
October 19, 2021

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda will be making his Bollywood debut with the sports film Liger, opposite actress Ananya Panday. The actor, in a recent interview, heaped praises over his co-star and said that she has worked hard for the film and did a splendid job. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise, nobody can help you after a point," the Arjun Reddy actor started off by saying.

He added, “So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done."

The film, helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Vishu Reddy, and Getup Srinu.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in Liger: It’ll Be an Honour to Even Get Beaten by Him

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has consented to play an important part in the highly anticipated pan-Indian project. Last month, the actor announced via social media that the team has welcomed the former world heavyweight boxing champion on board.

“The film that narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person will feature ‘Iron Mike’ in a significant and mighty role," the film unit said in a statement, as per The Hindu.

October 19, 2021