Vijay Deverakonda Praises Ananya Panday, Says 'She Did a Splendid Job in Liger'

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda will be making his Bollywood debut with the sports film Liger, opposite actress Ananya Panday. The actor, in a recent interview, heaped praises over his co-star and said that she has worked hard for the film and did a splendid job. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise, nobody can help you after a point," the Arjun Reddy actor started off by saying.

Advertisement

He added, “So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done."

The film, helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Vishu Reddy, and Getup Srinu.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in Liger: It’ll Be an Honour to Even Get Beaten by Him

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has consented to play an important part in the highly anticipated pan-Indian project. Last month, the actor announced via social media that the team has welcomed the former world heavyweight boxing champion on board.

“The film that narrates the story of a mixed martial arts person will feature ‘Iron Mike’ in a significant and mighty role," the film unit said in a statement, as per The Hindu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.