Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh Set Stage on Fire As They Groove to 'Akdi Pakdi' at Liger Event; Watch

The much anticipated trailer of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was released on Thursday in multiple languages. The Hindi trailer was launched in Mumbai by Vijay and Ananya where they were joined by Ranveer Singh. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan also promoted the film’s trailer in Telugu and Malayalam on their social media handles.

Ranveer Singh along with Vijay and Ananya grooved to the film’s rocking number Akdi Pakdi. In the video, Ranveer and Vijay set the stage on fire with a few dance moves and later were joined by Ananya.

Ranveer, known for his unique fashion choices, opted for funky printed denim and a black leather jacket for the event, while Vijay went for the simplest of looks with khaki cargo pants and a black T-shirt and chappal. Ananya on the other hand looked stunning in a black dress.

Fans loved the small glimpse of the trio’s performance at the press meet . They flooded the comments section. One of the users talked about Vijay Deverakond’s causal look and wrote, “Vijay in such a simple look and on other hand Ranveer Singh in his atrangi look." Another fan wrote, “Ranveer’s energy, VD’s humbleness." A third one penned, “These both together in one movie."

At the event, Karan Johar and the director Puri Jagannadh were also present. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The audience and film critics are loving the trailer.

Liger is backed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Production respectively.

Liger will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on August 25, 2022.

