Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna and I Joke About the Rumours on Our Personal Life | Exclusive

Vijay Deverakonda, is making a lot of noise before his big Bollywood debut with Liger along with Ananya Panday. The actor has been in the news over his rumoured relationship with Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandana.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Deverakonda reveals that while the rumours would intially affect them, they have now become immune, “Initially, when things spiralled out of control, we (Rashmika and I) spoke about it because we were new in the industry and weren’t aware of all these things. But with time, we have become used to the all chatter and gossip about the speculations with the personal life. I never had to pick up a call and clarify anything (with Rashmika). Sometimes when we meet or something happens, we joke about it. It has never reached a point where I have to clarify something with anyone."

Deverakonda say that he has started accepting speculations about his personal life as a collateral damage of his job. “I am a public figure and people love you and want to know more about you and they are interested in your personal lives. There are businesses that run on feeding gossips. If they don’t get anything for that day, then I become the talking point and I am okay with it. I would rather be somebody and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me."

The Arjun Reddy actor says that it is the family that gets affected more than him, “My parents were a bit worried earlier, but now slowly they are also getting used to the whole culture in the industry. And now gossips about my personal life is just another news for them."

Ask him if there is a pressure to settle down and he says, “I want to get married and have kids and I look forward to that phase in my life. But as of now, I am nowhere ready for it. I don’t want to screw up a marriage and have a happy married life. The day I know I can take the plunge, I will. My parents have been ready for a couple of years now and would also like to see their grandkids (laughs). When they would bring the topic of marriage in the past, I would get angry and shut it. Now I entertain the conversation and so they also feel that it is too early for me and have given me a two to three years (laughs)."

