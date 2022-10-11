Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Have Reportedly Reignited Their Romance, Big B Celebrates 80th Birthday

Dating rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not yet confirmed their relationship, a report by E-Times has now claimed that Rashmika and Vijay have reignited their romance. The entertainment portal claimed that Vijay was deeply affected by Liger’s failure and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. Meanwhile, the duo was also snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday but at different intervals of time.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday, October 11. On this special day, the megastar surprised all as he stepped out of his home and met a sea of fans outside Jalsa. In the video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Big B can be seen waving at fans and thanking them with folded hands. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar among others also sent wishes to Big B via social media.

Amid the anti-hijab protests in Iran, actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi, who hails from Iran too, has also been dropping several videos and pictures on social media to extend her support to Iranian women. On Tuesday too, she took to her Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen stripping herself semi-naked as a mark of protest. She can be seen taking off her hijab and others clothes. In the caption, Elnaaz talked about how nobody has the right to ask a woman to dress in a certain way. She also mentioned that she isn’t promoting nudity with her video but is only promoting freedom of choice.

Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 and has urged all to ‘let him live’. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi can be seen arguing that Sajid has already suffered a lot in the last four years since nobody worked with him. She further mentioned that with the kind of hatred he has been getting, he might soon commit suicide. Rakhi broke down in tears and added that if she enters Bigg Boss 16 house, she will surely confront the filmmaker about Me Too allegations against him.

Karan Kundrra celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday i.e October 11. On this special day, his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and dropped a series of pictures from Karan’s midnight birthday bash. In the pictures, the couple was twinning in black. In one of the pictures, Karan was cutting his birthday cake with Tejasswi on his side. In another adorable picture, the actor was seen hugging his parents. One of the photos also featured, Karan holding Tejasswi close to him as he kissed her cheeks.

