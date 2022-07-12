Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Sara Ali Khan Saying She Wants to Date Him: 'I Love How...'

Vijay Deverakonda has an adorable reaction to Sara Ali Khan’s confession that she’d be open to dating the Telugu actor. For the unversed, earlier in the day, Karan Johar dropped the trailer of the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janvhi Kapoor. The filmmaker asked Sara to name a star she would be interested in dating now. Sara named Vijay.

Now, the Liger star has reacted to the video. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay shared the trailer in which Sara mentioned his name along with a sweet message for her. “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji)," he wrote.

Karan’s question to Sara about an actor she has a crush on or would want to date appeared to be like a nod to her Koffee With Karan debut episode. Back in 2018, when Sara appeared on the show with Saif Ali Khan, she was asked a similar question at the time and she had named Kartik Aaryan. Soon after the dating rumours did the rounds. However, it came to an end when reports suggested that they broke up. None of them have confirmed the news so far.

In the new episode, Sara will open up about her ex but it is unclear which relationship she is talking about. She and Janhvi also talk about their bond.

Meanwhile, Vijay is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jaggannadh and also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. The film also features a cameo by Mike Tyson. While this will be his first Hindi film, Vijay is already a popular star in the Telugu industry. His film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, and was a massive hit in 2019.

