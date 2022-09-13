Vijay Deverakonda Refuses to Speak About Jana Gana Mana After Liger's Failure: 'I Don’t Wish to Talk...'

Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance following the failure of Liger at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. However, the actor refrained from talking about Liger and his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. The actor’s upcoming release has been in the news after rumours went wild that the film has been shelved due to Liger’s flop.

In a video that is going viral, Vijay was seen making a dashing entry to the prestigious award function and interacting with the media. Vijay answered only a handful of questions, one of which was about his upcoming movies. “Do you want to talk about your other projects," a journalist was heard asking him. Vijay quickly shot it down with a smile by saying, “No, I don’t wish to talk about my other projects here."

While Vijay chose to refrain from commenting on the film, Charmee had recently reacted to the claims that Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana has been shelved. It was reported that Puri Jagannadh was leaving his Mumbai flat after the film suffered a huge loss. Last Thursday, she tweeted, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of … Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!"

Meanwhile, Vijay also made his return to Instagram following the awards show and shared his first post since Liger’s failure. On Monday, he shared a dashing photo of himself in an all-black ensemble that he wore at SIIMA 2022. Vijay shared the post with an empowering caption that read: “Single player." The post received much love and support from Vijay’s fans.

Besides Jana Gana Mana, Vijay also has Kushi in the pipeline. The film stars Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The filming has almost been completed. They shot a portion of the film in Kashmir earlier this summer. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

