Vijay Deverakonda Reveals He and His Mother Have Registered to Donate Their Organs, Details Inside

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently spoke about organ donation and revealed that he would donate his organs. The Liger star was speaking at an event to encourage organ donations. During the event, the superstar said that he would love for his organs to be a part of someone else after him and help them in their lives. The actor also shared that besides him, his mother, too, has registered to donate her organs.

Vijay was quoted as saying, “Doctors tell me that a lot of surgeries happen only because of donors. It’s incredible there are so many people donating emotionally for other people. It’s a beautiful thing. At the same time, they (doctors) were talking about how organ donations are less in South Asian countries." The actor continued, “I think I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after me and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation."

Advertisement

Watch the clip here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has revealed that he has finally recovered from an injury after eight months of rehab. The actor reportedly suffered the injury while shooting for his last movie Liger, which introduced him to Bollywood. The film, which also featured an extended cameo of boxing legend Mike Tyson, had several intense action sequences of Vijay, who played an MMA fighter in the movie.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here