Vijay Deverakonda Reveals He was Proud of Ananya Panday for Her Views on 'Arjun Reddy'

When Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda graced the controversial couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, they created quite a buzz due to their amazing camaraderie on camera. Not only that, the two of them went on to spill secrets about their professional and personal life.

In one of the segments when Karan Johar asked the two of them about their views on Arjun Reddy, the actors came up with contrasting opinions. Now in a recent interaction, Vijay Deverakonda disclosed that he was proud of Ananya for being vocal about her views and that he is always open to contradictory views.

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Vijay shared, “I didn’t know what was happening. She mentioned that people seem to like her take, her very honest opinion on the film while I was next to her. But then, she is comfortable talking and I am really open to opinions. I love listening to people’s opinions. I don’t disregard anybody. If you feel this way, good. There must be a reason you feel this way. I may not agree with you or see both sides of the coin but I am glad she spoke what she thought."

Reacting to this, Ananya quipped, “It never even crossed my mind that Vijay would take offence to it because he is not really that kind of a person. I feel that I can share any sort of opinion in front of him and he has been very open to all of it. So I never felt he would have a problem with it."

On one hand, Vijay Deverakonda expressed on the zany talk show that he didn’t find his film ‘Arjun Reddy’ to be ‘misogynistic or anti-feministic’ and he further agreed it could trigger those who have been the victims of abuse. He said, “I would never raise my hand. If it ever reaches a point where I feel such anger towards a woman, I will walk out. It will never reach a point where it gets abusive in any nature. You don’t need that stress in life. If something is stressful, walk off."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared, “Honestly I feel if people have come up to him (to praise his character Arjun Reddy) then I’m sure there are people like that. I’m just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But that’s just how I am."

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are awaiting the release of their upcoming sports movie Liger which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is slated to release on August 25.

