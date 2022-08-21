Vijay Deverakonda Reveals He Wore a Burqa to Screening of Dear Comrade To Realise…

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his Ananya Panday co-starrer sports drama Liger. The upcoming film sees the Arjun Reddy star as a boxer, and also marks his foray into the action genre. While his fans is eager to know, how the actor decided to walk into the world of action movies, the star himself spilled the secret about it.

In his recent interview with Galatta plus, the Geetha Govindam actor talked about the moment he realised how his audience really wants him to do an action film. He shared that he had once walked into a screening of his hit Telugu film, Dear Comrade in a burqa and saw how audiences would react just before scenes of confrontation.

The NOTA actor shared, “I always wanted to do action but I don’t think I was mentally ready for it for a while. Sometimes what I do is I wear a burqa and I go into theatres to sit among the audience to watch. If you see a burqa-clad tall person, it could be me. So I went for Dear Comrade like that."

“Any confrontational scenes, I saw them cheering but I would not give them a fight. It would go into dialogue or move into another scene. They would just get there but I would not give them that closure. And I realised they were looking at me differently from how I would look at myself. I need to give the moment to just let out ensure and enjoy a not burden them with severe emotions," added Vijay.

Speaking about Liger, besides Ananya and Vijay, Liger also features Ramy Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Despande and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles. However, fans are most eager to see legendary American Boxer Mike Tyson, who is making a special appearance in the much-anticipated film.

Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

