Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s VD 11 Is Now Titled ‘Khushi’; Poster To Be Unveiled on May 9

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths to witness their favourite stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth on the big screen. The two will finally be seen sharing the screen space together in their upcoming romantic drama, which is titled Khushi, as confirmed by a source to IndiaToday.in.According to a report by the news outlet, the film’s shoot is currently progressing in the snowy mountain ranges of Kashmir and both Vijay and Samantha are on location. A few romantic sequences featuring the lead pair are being shot in the ongoing schedule.

The makers had earlier launched the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s love drama on April 21. As per the report, the makers have chosen Vijay’s birthday, May 9, as the occasion to unveil the title and first look poster of the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha-starrer. It is heard that the poster will showcase the theme of the love drama, which has been titled Khushi.

Director Shiva Nirvana is said to be focused on rolling out a winning poster that will set the tone for the promotional campaign that is to follow. An official announcement on the arrival of the title and first look poster will be made in the next couple of days.

Khushi is touted to be a love drama that banks on the chemistry between its lead roles -played by Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the project. The unit will be wrapping up the ongoing Kashmir schedule in the next few days and then be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules.

