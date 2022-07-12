Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Sara Ali Khan Willing to Date Him; Suniel Shetty Responds to Athiya, Rahul's Wedding Rumours

Sara Ali Khan is set to attend Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan with Jahnvi Kapoor, and its trailer was released earlier in the day. It sees Karan prompting Sara to name an actor she wants to date, seemingly poking fun at the time she confessed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan. The actress this time refused to name a star. However, after much insisting from Karan, Sara names Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. Now, Vijay has a cute reaction to Sara’s confession. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay shared the trailer in which Sara mentioned his name along with a sweet message for her. “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji)," he wrote.

Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon collaborated with Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys as the series delivered it’s Season 3 last Friday. With the absolute madness that was unleashed in the entire season, the climax in the finale episode had the fans’ minds blown. To celebrate the fantastic season 3 and its popularity, Prime Video has collaborated with one of India’s most loved rappers A.P. Dhillon to celebrate Season 3 by recreating his famous song ‘Insane’.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar announced his next project titled 45. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam posters were launched by Nagarjuna, Sivakarthikeyan and Prithviraj Sukumaran today. The film marks the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya and will release in multiple languages. 45 is touted to be a pan-Indian movie.

Actress Rakhi Sawant grabbed all the attention by imitating a pregnant woman and saying that she will soon give birth to her “Bahubali" son, who will be enough for all the sinners. The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani is making rounds on the internet. Sporting an athleisure look, Rakhi in the video is seen carrying two balloons inside her t-shirt and can be seen enacting a pregnant lady.In the video, she can be seen jokingly calling her fans, who are gathered around her, sinners. The video is garnering a lot of attention, as the comments section is swamped with hilarious reactions.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often make the headlines for their relationship and their rumoured wedding. Recently, it was reported that they are going to tie the knot in three months. Now, the actress’ father Suneil Shetty has reacted to the rumours. In a conversation with Radio Mirchi, the actor was asked whether the family has started preparations to which he answered, “No, nothing has been planned yet!"

