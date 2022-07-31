Vijay Deverakonda Says 'Dance Is Unfair To Men As Women Don't Have To Do Anything'; Ananya Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda has begun promotions for his upcoming movie Liger. Recently, he hopped on a local train with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday to promote their film. During an interaction on the sidelines of the promotions for Liger, Vijay talked about the hardest part of shooting the film.

Vijay said that dancing was really difficult for him in Liger. “Dance is a bit unfair to men because women, they look beautiful so they don’t have to do anything and it looks nice, whereas we have to get our angles and stuff right. Dance is very biased towards women. You have this hair which will do half the dance," he told Filmy Mirchi.

Advertisement

Ananya was quick enough to respond as she did not agree with her co-star. She said, “Oh please, what nonsense. It is hard for everyone to dance if you have two left feet like me."

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7. In the episode, Karan Johar was seen asking some questions that divided the audience. From quizzing when Vijay last had sex to asking if he would be interested in a threesome, many Twitter users said it seemed like he was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in this episode. For this, he received a lot of backlash on the internet. People even slammed Karan for being “intrusive" and being super interested in Vijay’s sex life.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here