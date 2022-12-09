Vijay Deverakonda Shares 1st Instagram Post Since ED Questioning Over Liger Funding; Fans Send Love

Vijay Deverakonda returned to Instagram for the first time on Friday after he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Liger’s funding. The actor, who will soon resume filming for Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself sans a caption.

In the picture, Vijay Deverakonda was seen drenched in sweat and standing under the sun while the camera captured his handsome face. Although he remained tight-lipped about his whereabouts, fans were glad to get a glimpse of him after a long time.

Taking to the comments section, they showered him with love. “Uffff uffffff," a comment read. “Work hard play Hard buddy," added another. “I love uh Vijay❤️" a third comment read.

Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by ED over 12 hours regarding the funding of Liger last month. It has been reported that the film, which marked his Bollywood debut, had a budget of Rs 100 crore. The central agency is investigating the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Speaking with the press after the 12-hour questioning, the Telugu superstar said that he did his duty.

“With great popularity comes challenges and there’s nothing you can do about it. But I see this as an experience. I did my duty when they called. I went and answered their questions," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times. “By getting popularity, there will be few troubles and side effects. It is an experience, it’s life. I did my duty when I was called, I came and answered the questions. They did not call me again," he was quoted in an NDTV report.

Despite the massive budget and star cast, Liger did not perform well at the box office. The film was panned by critics as well. Vijay stepped away from the limelight for a brief period, taking a break from social media platforms and public appearances following the film’s failure.

