Vijay Deverakonda Shares Dashing Pic With Birthday Boy Rana Daggubati, Calls Him 'Wholesome Man'

Popular South actor Rana Daggubati is celebrating his birthday today and on this special occasion, his fans and close ones have filled social media with heartwarming wishes for him. The Baahubali actor’s industry friends, too, have left adorable wishes for him. Sometime back, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram story section to drop a dashing photo with Rana, along with a sweet note for him.

In the photo shared by Vijay, he can be seen sitting beside Rana at what seems to be some event or an award show. Both the dashing men are looking hot in formal suits. Vijay and Rana also flaunt their brightest smiles in the photo. sharing the monochromatic picture, Vijay wrote, “Happy birthday to this wholesome man :)) always there when you need him…lots of love" and tagged Rana. Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka took to social media to share the most adorable photo of the birthday boy. Miheeka made sure to make the day extra special for him by posting a cute memory from his childhood on Instagram. Rana received the most adorable greeting from his better half, as she expressed her love and shared a couple of throwback pictures of the birthday boy, who has turned into the “most good-looking man."

Take a look:

Rana Daggubati is best known for playing the role of Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. He’s been a part of several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, The Leader, Arrambam, The Ghazi Attack and many more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking of Vijay Deverakonda, the actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Liger. The film starred Ananya Panday opposite him. Next, he will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here